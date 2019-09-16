The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

First up, Ewan McGregor has been confirmed to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a series on Disney+. That means we’ll get to see him wielding a lightsaber again, and The Graham Norton Show asked him to show off his skills a little bit. Fellow guest Chris O’Dowd is the one who has to go up against him, and it’s clear one of them has professional Jedi training.

Do you remember Street Sharks? The animated series followed a team of crime fighters who are half-man/half-shark, and it’s one of the weirder animated shows to come out of the 1990s. It resulted in popular toy line from Mattel and even a TV movie, but there’s plenty that you may not know about the series that hailed from America and Canada.

Finally, Seinfeld star Patrick Warburton sat down with Vanity Fair to review some of the most popular impressions of his animated characters like Joe Swanson from Family Guy and Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove. Plus, he also takes a look at people who try to do Patrick Warburton’s normal voice, even though it’s not much different from his normal voice.