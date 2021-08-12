(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a run through the past decade of Pixar Animation to see how movies like Brave, Coco, Onward, and Luca have continued to help advance 3D animation. Plus, get a closer look at how the costumes of Star Trek: Discovery are made before they go up for auction. And finally, watch Triumph the Insult Comic Dog stir up trouble during American Idol auditions in a throwback clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

First up, Movie Insider is back with another look at how Pixar Animation advanced 3D animation with each of their films. This time, they start with Brave in 2012 and come all the way up to this year’s Luca, focusing on cloth shading, hair simulation, volumetric clouds, advanced character rigging, and much more. You can watch the first part of this series right here.

Next, Adam Savage and the Tested crew take a closer look at the making of costumes from Star Trek: Discovery. Props, wardrobe, and more from the first two seasons of the series will be going up for auction soon, and now you can learn about how the Starfleet uniforms come together as well as all the nuances and subtle details that can be hard to see while watching the show.

Finally, take a flashback to an episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien from 2003, when Triumph the Insult Comic Dog visited the audition line for American Idol. But when FOX gets sick of his antics, they kick him out, only for him to end up on an NBC affiliate in Hawaii and then taking up a post as a weatherman at the local news station. Only in America!