In this edition, find out how each movie from Pixar Animation helped advance and improve upon various elements of 3D animation. Plus, see how accurately music production has been depicted in movies like Straight Outta Compton, Bohemian Rhapsody, Josie and the Pussycats, and more. And finally, in honor of Tig Notaro‘s animated comedy special, see how well some of her friends can draw her.

First up, whenever Pixar Animation has produced a feature length computer animated movie, they’ve advanced some aspect of 3D animation in some capacity. In the first part of a series from Insider, learn about the innovations and advancement in shading, ray tracing, subdivision surfaces, subsurface scattering, translucency effects, cloth and fur simulation, and muscle movement in movies from Toy Story in 1995 to Cars 2 in 2011.

Next, GQ brought in Bleacher frontman and music producer Jack Antonoff (who recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on her folklore album and Disney+ documentary special) to take a closer look at how music production is depicted in movies. Find out if scenes from Bohemian Rhapsody, Pitch Perfect 2, Straight Outta Compton, Josie and the Pussycats, and Love & Mercy got it right.

Finally, in case you haven’t heard, Tig Notaro: Drawn is an animated stand-up comedy special available from HBO that features a variety of animation styles bringing the comedian’s act to life. In honor of the special’s release, Tig Notaro brought in Sharon Stone, Margaret Cho, and Stephanie Allynne to see how they fare at drawing a portrait of the comedian themselves.