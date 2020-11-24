While everyone else has been figuring out how to have Thanksgiving without their family during the pandemic, Taylor Swift has been busy. The chart-topping recording artist put together a new concert special (without a crowd) back in September, where she recorded all of the songs from her most recent album folklore in an intimate recording session that she also directed herself. And it’s coming to Disney+ in less than 24 hours.

Watch the Taylor Swift folklore concert special trailer below.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions Trailer

folklore not only features Taylor Swift, but also special guests Aaron Dessner of The National, Jack Antonoff of The Bleachers, and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. When the album was recorded, they recorded these musical collaborations thousands of miles apart, but here they all got together in upstate New York earlier this fall to perform these songs in-person together for the first time.

The songs will be performed in the order in which they appear on the album. The concert special will also play a little bit like an extended episode of VH1’s old series Storytellers, because Taylor Swift will reveal “the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.” Will she actually acknowledge which ex-boyfriends inspired each song? Or will she merely hint at the possibilities?

Swift also directed folklore: the long pond studio sessions, and the press release went out of the way to explain what she used to pull it off. So for all you camera nerds out there, the special was filmed on six Lumix S1H mirrorless cameras with Leica lenses embedded in the studio and an Alexa LF with an Angenieux 24-290 on a Furio robotic camera with over 30 feet of curved track.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s only been a year since we last caught up with Taylor Swift on film with the feature documentary Miss Americana, which debuted on Netflix back in January (or three lifetimes ago). Previously, this summer’s TV concert special, the Taylor Swift City of Lover concert was also available on Disney+ for about a month after originally airing on ABC after American Idol, but unfortunately it’s no longer available to stream there, so this new concert will have to do for now.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions premieres exclusively on Disney+ starting at 12:01 A.M. PT on November 25.