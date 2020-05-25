The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, for the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, the animated shorts of Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures tackles The Battle of Hoth. Plus, learn the history of Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin located at Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland, and listen to Nicholas Hoult break down the most memorable characters in his career, from About a Boy to X-Men and more.

First up, this year marks the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, and in honor of one of the best sequels of all-time, Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures has kicked off the first in a four-part animated take on the classic movie. Watch as The Battle of Hoth unfolds as you’ve never seen it before, and get excited to see how the rest of the movie plays out in this format.

Next up, you can still take a drive in of Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin located at Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland, but since it might be a little while before you head back to a theme park, maybe you’d rather get a quick history lesson about the attraction thanks to this express edition of Theme Park History.

Finally, you can see Nicholas Hoult in the new Hulu miniseries The Great, but the actor who started his life in front of the camera at a young age has an eclectic number of roles from his career. That’s why GQ asked him to take a look back at some of his most memorable characters, including early roles in About a Boy and Skins, big supporting roles in X-Men: First Class and Mad Max: Fury Road, being a romantic zombie in Warm Bodies, and more.