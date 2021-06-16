(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, listen as Edgar Wright sits down to list some of his favorite Sparks songs before the arrival of his first feature film documentary, The Sparks Brothers. Plus, see what the visual effects artists at Corridor Crew have to say about some vintage effects done on Ghostbusters II and the actor replacement done on Army of the Dead. And finally check out some Easter eggs you can seek out at Disneyland’s recently opened Avengers Campus.

First up, with director Edgar Wright’s first feature documentary The Sparks Brothers coming to theaters this week, Alamo Drafthouse had the filmmaker sit down to talk about his favorite Sparks songs. If you’ve never heard of the band, this will serve as the perfect introduction before the movie, as Edgar Wright gushes about this influential pop rock duo.

Next, Corridor Crew sits down to look at the vintage visual effects from Ghostbusters II. Plus, they examine a messy piece of work done on the box office bomb Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr., take a look at the actor replacement done in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and talk about a video game tool that will also help the visual effects industry.

Finally, now that Avengers Campus is open in Disneyland, Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Director Brent Strong has provided a closer look at some of the finer details and Easter eggs that fans can spot when visiting the new theme park expansion. For example, the touch-screen menu for ordering food from the Pym Test Kitchen is actually Ant-Man’s embiggened iPhone. Stick around long enough and you’ll occasionally you’ll see text messages pop up from the other Avengers.