The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut compares to the theatrical cut from earlier this year. Plus, see how the visual effects of The Meg brought the giant, prehistoric shark to life, and the cast of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before write letters to their younger selves with some advice and praise.

First up, see some of the differences between the theatrical cut of Deadpool 2 and the recently released Super Duper Cut on home video, thanks to The Art of Symmetry. There are several different jokes and alternate takes used at various points throughout the movie, from the opening credits to the post-credits time travel sequence.

Next up, a short featurette shows off the various layers of visual effects that bring the titular prehistoric shark to life in The Meg. See the layers that bring the sharks movement to life and all the details in shots created entirely with visual effects by Scanline VFX. However, beware of a major spoiler around 19 seconds into this video.

Finally, Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before cast members Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Israel Broussard, and Janel Parish wrote letters to their younger selves full of encouragement and advice that pretty much everyone should be following as adults. Hopefully they also give themselves advice to sign on for a sequel to this charming romantic comedy.