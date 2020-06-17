The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a trio of DC Comics documentaries have been made available online that comic book fans may want to check out. Dive into the history of Superman with Look Up in the Sky, see how The Dark Knight’s signature ride has evolved over the decades with The Batmobile, and learn about the original Captain Marvel in The History of Shazam!.

First up, Look Up in the Sky is a nearly 2-hour documentary from 2006 charts the history of Superman, who is faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and is able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. Follow his early comic book origins to this biggest adventures on the silver screen and everything in between.

Next up, Batman has to get around Gotham City stealthily and quickly, and the only way to do that is with The Batmobile. The signature vehicle of The Dark Knight has changed a lot over the years with every new iteration of Batman, and now the documentary The Batmobile reveals how and why it has changed over the years, from the classic hot rod in the 1960s Batman TV series to the military grade Tumbler from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

Finally, long before he was called Shazam!, the DC Comics superhero was the original Captain Marvel. But a magical new name is just one of the many makeovers the superhero has been given over the years. The History of Shazam! takes a look at the character’s origins in comics to the Warner Bros. feature film starring Zachary Levi.