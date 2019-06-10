The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about all the Easter eggs you missed when you weren’t seeing Dark Phoenix last weekend. Plus, watch as Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland playfully interview each other in a Men in Black International and Spider-Man: Far From Home cross-promotion, and listen to Jon Hamm break down some of his most memorable characters from film and television.

ScreenCrush assembled this video of 53 different Easter eggs in Dark Phoenix, and while some of them are merely references to the source material that inspired the story, there are some nods to the previous movies in the franchise, as well as some little details you maybe didn’t notice.

Next up, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland have a good laugh by interviewing each other rather sarcastically in service of Sony Pictures releasing Men in Black International and Spider-Man: Far From Home over the next two weeks. This proves that we need to get Thor and Spider-Man some screentime together in the near future as soon as possible.

Finally, dynamic actor Jon Hamm shows how he can move seamlessly from drama to comedy as he provides a career breakdown for GQ, looking at some of his most memorable characters. There’s the clear frontrunner of Don Draper in Mad Men, the total jerk in Bridesmaids, the cult leader in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, one of Liz Lemon’s boyfriends in 30 Rock, and his latest role in The Good Omens.