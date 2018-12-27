The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, dive into the making of the Millennium Falcon by Industrial Light and Magic for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Plus, learn about hidden digital visual effects you never noticed in movies like Gone Girl and Brokeback Mountain, and watch as Andy Serkis breaks down his most memorable characters from his career so far.

First up, Industrial Light and Magic shows off the process of creating a different Millennium Falcon for Solo: A Star Wars Story by imagining what the ship might have looked like before it ended up in the hands of Han Solo. That required some stylistic changes to match Lando Calrissian’s personality and some other modifications that make the ship look different but still familiar.

Next up, Vulture takes a look at some movies that have visual effects that you likely never even noticed. For example a gummy bear that Tyler Perry throws at Ben Affleck in Gone Girl is entirely digital; earpieces and microphones were deleted from scenes in Les Miserables that assisted with live singing on set, and Robert Downey Jr.’s head was added to a body double in certain Iron Man 3 shots.

Finally, GQ sat down with Andy Serkis to have the actor and motion capture performer look back on his roles from The Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, The Prestige, 13 Going on 30, King Kong, The Adventures of Tintin and, of course, his recent Netflix movie Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.