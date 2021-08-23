(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, find out how Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter were turned into old men in Bill and Ted Face the Music. Plus, see how VFX artists react to the famously terrible work done on The Mummy spin-off movie The Scorpion King. And finally, watch Game of Thrones co-star John Bradley sit down to play Dungeons and Dragons in Nerdist’s CelebriD&D.

First up, Insider takes a look behind the scenes of Bill and Ted Face the Music to reveal how special makeup effects artist Kevin Yagher turned Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter into 95-year old men. Obviously it involves a series of prosthetic pieces, but it requires a lot more than that, especially if you want to be able to recognize the actors under all that make-up. If you’d like to learn more about the other make-up effects in Bill and Ted Face the Music, head over here.

Next, the VFX artists from Corridor Crew brought in former Industrial Light & Magic visual effects art director Alex Laurant to take a look back at the work done on Steven Spielberg movies like Saving Private Ryan and Minority Report. But the most fascinating conversation involves the infamously awful CGI version of Dwayne Johnson from The Scorpion King.



Finally, Nerdist dug back into their archives for a full episode of CelebriD&D with Game of Thrones star John Bradley. Watch as the actor rolls the dice alongside Critical Role‘s Matthew Mercer (acting as Dungeon Master), Liam O’Brien, and Laura Bailey, as well as Nerdist’s own Dan Casey and Jessica Chobot. This is only for the nerdiest of you out there, so enjoy.