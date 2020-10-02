The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how realistic bodysuits are made by way of some terrifying future versions of the titular duo in Bill and Ted Face the Music. Plus, watch a short documentary of the legacy of The Joker from the big and small screen in The Joker: Put on a Happy Face. And finally, find out how to make a feast fit for a Hobbit in a special Lord of the Rings edition of Binging with Babish.

First up, Insider has a look behind the scenes revealing how Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter bulked up without hitting the gym to play their terrifying, jailed versions of themselves from the future in Bill and Ted Face the Music. It requires a lot of goop, some very meticulous painting, and a lot of patience from both the artists making the suit and the actors who have to wear it.

Next, there’s no doubt that The Joker is one of the most unnerving villains of all-time, and that remains true across the various iterations of the character on the big and small screen. Watch this short documentary, The Joker: Put on a Happy Face, looking at the legacy of the different versions of the character, from the comic books to the classic 1966 TV series, and from the feature films to the animated shows.

Finally, over the summer, Binging with Babish took on the task of creating a massive meal in honor of The Lord of the Rings. The food he cooked up is such a sizable feast that it had to be split into two parts, just like a Hobbit’s breakfast. Watch the first part above, and then dig into the second part over here.