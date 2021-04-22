The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look behind the scenes at the design and special effects that went into creating the various creatures from the Harry Potter franchise. Plus, listen as director Kitao Sakurai and the cast of Bad Trip explain how they pulled off some of the best pranks in the movie. And finally, watch the cast of Raya and the Last Dragon bring their characters to life in the recording booth.

First up, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a 10-minute featurette exploring the design and creation of the many different creatures from the Harry Potter franchise. Through concept art, animatics, behind the scenes footage, and interviews with special effects and VFX wizards, you’ll see how house-elves, mermaids, dragons, basilisks, and more came to life.

Next up, Bad Trip director Kitao Sakurai sat down virtually with cast members Eric André and Lil Rel Howery to reveal how they pulled of some of the funniest pranks from the movie that’s now available on Netflix. From the sexual assault by a gorilla to an impressive prat fall, they explain all the details that you don’t get to see on screen.

Finally, Disney has released footage of Raya and the Last Dragon cast members Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Benedict Wong, Daniel Dae Kim, and more as they perform their lines in the recording booth. See how much physicality they bring to their performance even it’s just their voice we’ll be seeing on screen.