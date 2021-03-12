The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen to a couple Turner Classic Movies hosts talk about the plot device known as a McGuffin and how it’s evolved over the years. Plus, hear Up director Bob Peterson and shading art director Bryn Imagire discuss introducing the talking dog known as Dug. And finally, watch Maya Rudolph answer Vanity Fair’s Proust Questionnaire.

First up, Turner Classic Movies hosts Ben Mankiewicz and Eddie Muller explain the famous plot device known as a McGuffin, which became famous thanks to the many films of Alfred Hitchcock. It can be almost anything, and even though Eddie Muller can’t really explain one of his favorites, he makes an interesting point about how what is perceived as a McGuffin has changed over the years.

Next, Pixar‘s Up introduced us to the adorable dog known as Dug, but a lot of work went into bringing the scene to life. In this edition of Pixar Scenes Explained, writer and co-director Bob Peterson (who is also the voice of Dug) breaks down the scene with some insight from shading art director Bryn Imagire explaining what her role is in the production.

Finally, Maya Rudolph sat down to partake in Vanity Fair’s Proust Questionnaire, comprised of 35 questions designed to deal the true nature of someone’s personality. Who are her heroes in real life? When and where was she happiest? If she were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be? Get the answer to all those questions and more.