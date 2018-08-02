The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores how director Ryan Coogler created an empathetic villain for Marvel’s Black Panther. Plus, check out some of the coolest movie props that were on display at San Diego Comic-Con, and listen as Mila Kunis and Justin Theroux answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, a new video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay takes a closer look at the best villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen since the introduction of Loki. Find out how Erik Killmonger is the perfect example of how an antagonist can challenge the hero not just through confrontation and violence, but by representing something that affects the hero emotionally

Next up, Tested takes a tour of the coolest movie props that were on display at San Diego Comic-Con, providing us with a close-up look at pieces of movie history from films such as Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Men in Black. There are even some of the stop-motion puppets from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In conjunction of the release of The Spy Who Dumped Me, co-stars Mila Kunis and Justin Theroux answer the internet’s most searched questions about themselves. Does Mila Kunis speak Russian? Is she a game? Does Justin Theroux write? How many tattoos does he have? Get the answers to all those questions and more.