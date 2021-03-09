The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as Coming 2 America director Craig Brewer breaks down the return of Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall to Queens. Plus, watch a throwback featurette for the 2016 reboot of Godzilla with a one-hour dive into the making of the movie. And finally, check out a blooper reel from the first season Amazon’s survival series The Wilds.

First up, for The New York Times, director Craig Brewer dives into a scene from Coming 2 America where Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and Semi (Arsenio Hall) meet the family of Akeem’s bastard son Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). The scene also includes Leslie Jones as Lavelle’s mother and Tracy Morgan as his uncle, and Brewer started out just by letting them hang out and riff off each other.

Next up, Warner Bros. Pictures posted this one-hour featurette looking at the making of Godzilla from 2016. Using the frame of the mysterious government organization Monarch, listen to director Gareth Edwards and the rest of the film’s crew and cast members talk about working on the reboot of the long-running kaiju franchise.

Finally, watch the blooper reel for the first season of Amazon’s series The Wilds. Though the series is full of drama and suspense, you’ll get some laughs watching Mia Healey, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, Reign Edwards, Helena Howard, Shannon Berry, Sophia Ali and Jenna Clause make mistakes together as the Unsinkable Eight.