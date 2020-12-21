The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores how Christopher Nolan might have a problem with the execution of exposition in movies like Tenet, Insterstellar, and Inception. Plus, check out a Christmas light show at someone’s house that’s synced to the music of The Mandalorian. And finally, learn how to make a little flipbook inspired by Pixar’s new movie Soul.

First up, now that Tenet is available on home video, a new video essay from Thomas Flight explores how Christopher Nolan might have a problem with exposition. Using examples from Interstellar and Inception, the video essay also shows how this is an issue that appears to be getting worse as Nolan’s movies have become increasingly complex over the past decade.

Next, if you’re a fan of the score from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, then you’ll want to check out these Christmas light show created by Steve Beers. Not only are the lights synced to the music composed by Ludwig Göransson for the series, but pay attention to the tree-shaped lights on the left and right for some additional light-up imagery and patterns.

Finally, in a new episode of Draw with Pixar, animator Cody Lyon takes us into the ethereal world of The Great Before to teach you how to make a digital flipbook featuring 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) from the new movie Soul. This is a good way to pass the time as you wait for the movie to arrive on Disney+ starting on December 25, especially since you’re probably (hopefully) not traveling anywhere for Christmas.