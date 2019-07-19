The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a Captain Marvel VFX breakdown showing the creation of environments, vehicles, characters like Goose the cat, and the transformation of Skrulls. Plus, see what professional musician Penn Jillette thinks of the magic on display in movies like The Prestige and Ant-Man and the Wasp, take a retrospective look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

First up, here’s a Captain Marvel VFX breakdown from CG Record showing off various scenes that were completed in post-production by Trixter, Digital Domain, and Rise visual effects studios. This kind of peek behind the curtain never ceases to amaze me, especially when it comes to the level of detail for pieces of these elements that don’t get seen for more than a split second.

Next up, professional magician and comedian Penn Jillette sat down for Vanity Fair to review magic tricks in movies like The Prestige, The Illusionist, Mission: Impossible, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Plus, you might be surprised to learn that the less stellar displays of magic in Arrested Development are among the most realistic.

Finally, SyFy Wire takes a retrospective look back at the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, the imported Japanese series that was cheap to produce because it merely required shooting half of a show with an American cast when they weren’t dressed up as the Power Rangers. Watch as cast members look back on the pop culture phenomenon of the 1990s.