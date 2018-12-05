The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see if you noticed a bunch of Easter eggs, comic references and clues from the latest Captain Marvel trailer. Plus, a video essay takes notice of the lack of smartphones in some of the most successful movies in recent years, and Mary Queen of Scots stars Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan answer the web’s most searched questions about themselves.

ScreenCrush takes a deep dive into the new Captain Marvel trailer in an attempt to figure out more of the plot. This is a great companion to our own trailer breakdown, especially since it digs a little deeper into the comic book mythology and how it might be adapted for the big screen by Marvel Studios.

Next up, a new video essay from Nerdwriter takes a look at the distinct lack of smartphones in some of the most popular and successful films at the box office. Why do we not see the most prominent technology in our lives featured in our movies? It all has to do with escaping our own reality, but you’ll see that there are plenty of substitutes for smartphones in movies as well.

Finally, Margot Robbie and Saorise Ronan both star in the new historical drama Mary Queen of Scots, so the two took the time to participate in Wired’s autocomplete interview. Did Margot Robbie really ice skate in I, Tonya last year? How do you pronounce Saoirse Ronan’s name and what does it mean? Find out the answer to those questions and more.