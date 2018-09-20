The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out some Easter eggs you might have missed in the first Captain Marvel trailer from this week. Plus, Jack Black sits down to IMDb himself and talks about the various roles he’s had throughout his career, and check out all of the betrayals from the first season of Iron Fist on Netflix.

First up, if you watched the Captain Marvel trailer already, then you might want to take a closer look with this breakdown of over three dozen Easter eggs you might have missed (via ScreenCrush), including comic book references, hints about the story and much more. Or you can also check out our extensive trailer breakdown over here.

Next up, Jack Black clicks around his IMDb profile and takes the time to look back at some of his film and television roles over the years. Of course, this is Jack Black so things get a little kooky and energetic. It’s a fun, candid career breakdown from an eclectic and fantastic comedy actor.

Finally, there’s a lot of betrayal that happens in the first season of Iron Fist. In fact, there’s so much double-crossing that it’s hard to keep track. So Marvel decided to break it all down for the fans who don’t want to take the time to watch the slow, disappointing first season of the Netflix show. Trust us, you’ll be better off.