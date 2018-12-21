The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out some bloopers from all the way back in the first season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Plus, Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda get together with James Corden to perform 22 musical in just 12 minutes, and Rebel Wilson recreates some romantic comedies with Liam Hemsworth.

With Brooklyn Nine-Nine heading to NBC for their sixth season, the network really wants to show how much fun the series can be, so they’ve posted a blooper reel from way back in the first season of the series for some laughs. Make sure you watch the action-packed trailer for the new season over here.

Next up, you can see Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns in theaters right now, but before that you can see them get musical along with James Corden to perform a run of 22 musicals in just 12 minutes on The Late Late Show. They even tackle the original Mary Poppins and Into the Woods.

Finally, Rebel Wilson stars in the meta romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic, which parodies the genre itself. But before that, you can see them spoof some iconic scenes from romantic comedies like When Harry Met Sally and Love Actually with co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine (via Vanity Fair).