Brooklyn Nine-Nine came this close to death when FOX canceled the cop comedy series starring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker. Thankfully, NBC came through and saved the series, giving it a sixth season order for 18 total episodes.

Now the first Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 trailer has arrived, and it finally gives Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) the John McClane moment he’s always dreamed of. Plus, it looks like NBC has given Brooklyn Nine-Nine a much bigger budget to play with. Check it out below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 Trailer

All right, so NBC hasn’t really revamped Brooklyn Nine-Nine to become this big action show. Instead, we’re just inside the mind of Jake Peralta as he pitches his idea for the new recruitment video to get some new officers into the 99th precinct. Of course, Andre Braugher disagrees. In fact, he disagrees two different times, because there’s another version of the trailer with an alternate ending that stays even more true to Captain Holt’s style.

So far we haven’t heard much about Brooklyn Nine-Nine season six, but when the cast and crew went to the Television Critics Association presentation over the summer, they did offer some tidbits about what fans can expect to see. The Halloween heist will make a comeback, we’ll see part of Jake and Amy’s married life, and Gina Rodriguez may end up coming back as a guest star as a potential love interest for Rosa.

Here’s hoping that NBC promotes the hell out of the show in order to get as many eyes as possible in front of the screen when season six of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on January 10, 2019 at 9pm ET/PT.