The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a Bring It On 20th anniversary virtual reunion with director Peyton Reed, cast members Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, and more. Plus, learn about the many faces of the devil that go into Netflix’s series Lucifer, and learn about all the work that went into the Apollo Theater sequence from the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

First up, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the teen comedy Bring It On. The satire of the high school scene and cheerleading squads has stood the test of time, so The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences brought in director Peyton Reed, writer Jessica Bendinger, and cast members Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union to look back on the movie after all these years.

Next, the first half of the fifth season of Lucifer just arrived on Netflix last week. Even though this is a stylish, fictional series based on the DC Comics character from Sandman, there are plenty of influences from ancient dark Gods from religious history. This video dives into the various aspects of the Devil from history and culture that can be found in Lucifer.

Finally, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lets our title character shine on the stage of Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater, and this three-part conversation from Amazon focuses on the work that went into the comedy, music, and dance throughout the sequence. Listen as series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, star Rachel Brosnahan, and many more cast and crew members discuss how the memorable sequence came together in the end.