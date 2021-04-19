The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as Sacha Baron Cohen breaks down one of the many raucously hilarious scenes from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Plus, let Patrick (H) Willems explain why Batman: The Movie from 1966 is actually fantastic. And finally, check out 16 minutes of Netflix’s biggest and best comedians doing crowd work off the cuff during their stand-up specials.

First up, Vanity Fair brought in Sacha Baron Cohen to break down a key scene from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. In this sequence, Borat’s daughter Tutar accidentally eats a plastic baby from a cupcake, prompting a trip to a doctor to have it removed. Cohen explains how the scene was pulled off, how jokes are set up, and the challenges of filming a scene disguised as Borat, who is in disguise too.

Next, Patrick (H) Willems is back laying down more truth bombs with an examination of Batman: The Movie from 1966. Though the movie is often panned for being campy and silly, there’s a greatness to it that simply shouldn’t be ignored. If you liked the recent exploration of Dick Tracy, then this is another video essay that is well worth your time.

Finally, to kick off your week with some laughs, Netflix rounded up footage of some of their finest comedians riffing with some crowd work. Listen as Tiffany Haddish, Hannibl Buress, Mike Birbiglia, Ken Keong, Russell Peters, Joy Koy, and Natalie Palamides don’t hesitate to dish out some knowledge to the audience, especially when they get a little rowdy.