(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, check out a Black Widow VFX breakdown showcasing some of the work done on the Marvel Studios blockbuster starring Scarlett Johansson. Plus, listen as composer Marco Beltrami talks about the process of composing the score for the Fear Street trilogy on Netflix. And finally, get a recipe for Sloppy Steaks from I Think You Should Leave that isn’t just water and steak.

First up, CG Record shows off a Black Widow VFX breakdown to highlight some work done on the movie by Scanline VFX and Cinesite. This includes Natasha Romanoff’s first confrontation with Taskmaster, the creation of a helicopter in the middle of a field, and even digitally erasing a sleeve and adding some tattoos to Red Guardian’s arm.

Next, Netflix has turned an interview into a bit of a game with composer Marco Beltrami getting asked all sorts of questions by way of the “Score Board.” Beltrami describes what it’s like to score a slasher film, reveals what he thinks is the creepiest sound or instrument, recalls the first movie score that he loved, and much more.

Finally, if you haven’t heard of the delicious craze that is Sloppy Steaks, then you need to watch the second season of Netflix’s sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave and behold the post-club evenings spent at Truffani’s with a big rare cut of beef and a glass of water. First, see how silly the concept is, and then watch Binging with Babish turn this sloppy idea into something that’s truly delicious