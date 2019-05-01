The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the cast of Saturday Night Live talks about their favorite Adam Sandler sketches before the comedian returns to the show as host. Plus, a Hollywood screenwriter takes a crack at writing a scene in just seven minutes, and the cast of Rocketman takes a look back at the iconic style of Elton John.

First up, Adam Sandler is returning to Saturday Night Live as host for the first time this weekend. But before that happens, the show’s film unit talked to the cast of the late night sketch series to find out about some of their favorite Adam Sandler sketches from years ago. Did they mention some of your favorites?

Next, Vanity Fair had screenwriter Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising) take a crack at writing a scene while on camera in just seven minutes. She talks through her process of how to craft the scene, and then she gets another five minutes to write a second draft, and then three minutes to write a final draft. See how the scene turned out by watching the video above.

Finally, Rocketman star Taron Egerton and co-stars Richard Madden and Jamie Bell sat down with GQ to take a look back at the iconic style of the film’s subject, Elton John. Plus, they talk about some of their very own style inspirations, such as the fashion of The Talented Mr. Ripley and a young Marlon Brando.