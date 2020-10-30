The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, we’ve got a trio of featurettes for some horror movies to spice up your Halloween. Warner Bros. Pictures has provided some revealing behind the scenes featurettes looking at the night terrors of A Nightmare on Elm Street, the different versions of The Exorcist, and more recently, the making of IT: Chapter Two.

First up, in this “Night Terrors” featurette, A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise creator/director Wes Craven and and various experts and authors in history and science talk about the power of and psychology nightmares of nightmares and the true crime which helped inspire the horror icon know as Freddy Krueger.

Next, legendary director William Friedkin breaks down the different versions of The Exorcist there have been over the years and explains how they created the new extended director’s cut when it was released back in 2000. Find out why certain scenes were cut out of the theatrical cut, the work that went into restoring cut scenes, and more.

Finally, have the curtain pulled back on the terror of Pennywise the Dancing Clown with this look back at the making of IT: Chapter Two, the conclusion of the latest adaptation of the horror saga by Stephen King. Revel in the oddity of seeing Bill Skarsgaard on set as Pennywise when he’s not in character and see how they pulled off some of the big horror sequences.