In this Avengers: Endgame edition, check out an assembly of the best moments from the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles with all the film’s stars and more. Plus, watch an incredibly weird trailer for the movie featuring much more than Marvel superheroes, and listen as certain Endgame cast members answer questions from fans.

First up, the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame has already happened, and Marvel rounded up the best moments from the star-studded red carpet arrivals. Not only were the stars of Avengers: Endgame in attendance, but plenty of faces from the previous movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned out as well.

Next up, Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Hemsworth, Danai Gurira, and Jeremy Renner sat down with Vanity Fair to answer questions sent in from fans about their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including movies the Thor franchise, Black Panther, and the various Avengers movies.

Finally, the perpetually oddball Aldo Jones has delivered a second Weird Trailer for Avengers: Endgame, utilizing the tease for the movie that debuted when tickets went on sale at the beginning of the month. It’s full of plenty of other characters from pop culture, not to mention some truly goofy moments with our Marvel heroes.