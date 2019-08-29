The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out an Avengers: Endgame breakdown which reveals some surprising things that were created in post-production that you probably never would have guessed. Plus, take a look at the life and career of professional Hollywood stuntwoman Shauna Duggins, and take a tour of props, costumes, and more from the Warcraft movie.

In this Avengers: Endgame visual effects breakdown from the talented crew at DNEG, you might be surprised to see that Captain Marvel’s suit has been replaced digitally in many shots she’s in at the beginning of the movie. Plus, her hair was recreated entirely in visual effects for the shot when she’s flying in space outside of the Benatar before going to take on Thanos. And that’s just the beginning of the impressive work these folks did on the movie.

Next up, over at Vanity Fair, the latest edition of Notes on a Scene has Hollywood stuntwoman and stunt coordinator Shauna Duggins break down some wrestling sequences from the Netflix series GLOW. But between some of the breakdown, she talks about her stunt work on movies like the new reboot of Charlie’s Angels, Iron Man 3, and Kill Bill Vol. 2.

Finally, the crew at Tested takes a close look at some of the props, armor and weapons from the Warcraft movie. While much of what was seen on screen was digital, there were a lot of tangible items and models created as a frame of reference for the movie by Weta workshop. Soon these will be on sale to the public, and you can see some of the incredible detail on these pieces here.