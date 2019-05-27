The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch an extensive discussion about the real world impact that the snap of Thanos (as well as undoing it) would have on the world in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, check out some Terminator: Dark Fate trailer Easter eggs, and watch as the live-action Aladdin remake takes to the streets in James Corden‘s latest edition of Crosswalk: The Musical.

The folks at Screen Junkies had quite the long and serious conversation about how life would have gone on after Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, not to mention the ramifications of undoing it and bringing everyone back after being gone for five years in Avengers: Endgame. Needless to say, there are a lot more problems besides the initial shock of losing half the universe’s population.

Next up, following last week’s release of the first teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, we’ve got an Easter egg countdown from Mr. Sunday Movies. There weren’t a lot of details to glean from this trailer, but it does dive into some things you might have noticed, including some hints about how the new Terminator works and more.

Finally, James Corden takes the live-action remake of Aladdin to the streets of Los Angeles with the latest edition of Crosswalk: The Musical. He’s joined by the film’s stars, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, as well as Will Smith, who takes the genie gig away from Corden and makes him Abu.