In this edition, a video explores what might be considered by some to be plot holes in Avengers: Endgame. Plus, watch a prime about the classic kaiju known as Godzilla, and watch as Adam Sandler has a family reunion on Saturday Night Live with some very special guests stopping by.

ScreenCrush points out what many believe to be plot holes in Avengers: Endgame, but as you’ll see, there are perfectly good and sensible answers to a lot of these question, and many of them aren’t even really plot holes. It seems like people need to understand how storytelling works. Plus, not everything requires a thorough explanation in order for the movie to function.

There’s a new Godzilla movie coming this summer, and even though you probably don’t need to see any of the previous Godzilla movies in order to enjoy it But even so, Cinemassacre picked some of the top movies from the franchise’s long history that might be worth watching for your own enjoyment and sense of movie monster history.

