The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, dive into the Easter eggs and comic references you might have missed in last weekend’s release of Aquaman. Plus, director James Wan breaks down an epic action scene above water from the DC Comics movie and also examines one of the underwater fight scenes between Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson).

First up, the comic book fans over at Mr. Sunday Movies dive into the Easter eggs you might have missed upon your first viewing of Aquaman. For example, look carefully underwater and you’ll find the creepy doll Annabelle from The Conjuring franchise (directed by James Wan) sitting among a bunch of other junk on the ocean floors.

Speaking of James Wan, for The New York Times he narrates this key sequence from Aquaman where Arthur (Jason Momoa) engages in a battle with his half-brother, King Orm (Patrick Wilson), who is hellbent on becoming Ocean Master. The filmmaker discusses how they crafted the setting to allow the audience to understand the setting enough to allow the action to make sense as the fight shifts quickly around the ocean arena.

That’s not all the insight we get from James Wan either, because over at Vanity Fair, he provided a much more extensive breakdown of another epic action sequence featuring Black Manta and some of Orm’s army chasing down Arthur Curry and Mera (Amber Heard) through the rooftops of Italy.