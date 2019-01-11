The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out an Ant-Man and the Wasp visual effects breakdown from key action sequences. Plus, Andy Samberg reveals some of the jokes written for his hosting stint on the Golden Globes that ended up being rejected, and Terry Crews goes undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter.

First up, fresh off his Golden Globes hosting gig last weekend with Sandra Oh, former Saturday Night Live star stopped by his old friend Seth Meyers’ late night talk show on NBC to reveal some of the jokes he wrote for the ceremony that got rejected. There’s some good stuff here, but it’s easy to see why some of them were given the axe, especially when the ceremony is on network TV.

Next up, visual effects house DNEG put together a video showing off the work they put into some of the key action sequences from Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. See how they created entire shrinking sequences with digital effects, and also replaced entire backgrounds that don’t even look like they were created with VFX.

Finally, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews went undercover on Reddit, YouTube, Quora and Twitter (via GQ) to answer some questions, respond to some comments and more, all as himself, even though most people who see his responses probably won’t actually believe it’s him who responded without seeing this video.