In this edition, we take a look at some of the highlights from last night’s 76th annual Golden Globes, honoring achievements in film and television from the year 2018. Watch Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh‘s opening monologue where they brutally roast some of Hollywood’s finest, see Jeff Bridges‘ acceptance speech for the Cecil B. deMille award, and more.

First up, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh didn’t waste anytime getting into cracking jokes. While many hosts usually take playful jabs at those in attendance, the way these hosts took shots at Hollywood’s finest were by burning them with really nice compliments. It was a pretty good gag, though not everything they did landed with a laugh.

Jeff Bridges was honored with the Cecil B. deMille award this year, the Golden Globes lifetime achievement award. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include the tribute that was paid to him beforehand by Chris Pine, including a great montage of the actor’s finer performances and moments on screen, but you can probably find that elsewhere online.

Here’s the acceptance speech for Bohemian Rhapsody inexplicably beating out the likes of If Beale Street Could Talk and BlacKkKlansman for Best Motion Picture, Drama. You might notice how director Bryan Singer isn’t mentioned at all.

In other news about movies that didn’t deserve to win, Green Book took home the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, beating out Vice and The Favourite, which doesn’t make much sense. But this is the Golden Globes we’re talking about.

Otherwise, one of the best speeches from the night came from a very upbeat Christian Bale, who had some fun things to say about Adam McKay, and he even took the time to thank Satan. We’ll let you watch the speech to find out why.

And finally, Regina King gave a very heartfelt speech after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. It was one of the more rousing and heartfelt speeches of the night.