The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Corridor Crew digs back into animation with a new edition of Animators React, this time focusing on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Fantasia, Spirited Away, and more. Plus, a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems examines the increasing presence of gonzo blockbusters like Jupiter Ascending and Alita: Battle Angel, and The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio breaks down his career, which actually is more than The Karate Kid movies.

First up, Corridor Crew has another round of Animator React with veteran animator and director Eric Koenig returning to take a closer look at a variety of animated movies. They dive into the innovative style of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the beloved anime of Spirited Away, the art of Fantasia, and the oddities of Cats Don’t Dance.

Next, Patrick (H) Willems is back home, and he’s got a new video essay diving into the modern class of gonzo blockbusters. By that, he means recent movies that have gone all-in on weird characters, worlds, and more to deliver something truly gonzo. We’re talking about Aquaman, Alita: Battle Angel, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Jupiter Ascending, and more.

Finally, with Cobra Kai coming to Netflix, Vanity Fair had The Karate Kid franchise star Ralph Macchio sit down to break down his career. Though he’ll always be known for The Karate Kid, he also starred in The Outsiders, My Cousin Vinny, made a cameo as himself on Entourage, and guest starred on a lot of television before returning to the dojo.