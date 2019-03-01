The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the filmmakers and animators behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse show how tools from Adobe helped them in creating the vibrant, innovative comic book movie. See how Photoshop and more makes it easy for the crew to stay on the same page and bring the style of comic books to life on the big screen.

Next up, The Wandering Earth is a huge international box office sensation in China, and Weta Workshop helped create the space suits, complete with highly technical exoskeletons, domed helmets, and specialty backpacks. Get a look at concept art for the suits and see how craftsmanship made them a reality in the film that will eventually be coming to Netflix in the US.

Finally, take a look back at the late night cartoon that had Adult Swim style before the Cartoon Network programming block was even founded. Space Ghost: Coast to Coast took a classic cartoon and turned him into an oddball talk show host with a quirky assembly of characters, great guests and outstanding comedy. Find out some things you might not know about the show from SyFy Wire.