Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Film last weekend. But even though the movie raked in $185 million at the domestic box office before leaving theaters, it wasn’t quite as big a hit as other comic book movies. Now that the movie has more credibility among those who pay attention to the Oscar winners, Sony Pictures is giving audiences another chance to see it the way it was meant to be seen: on the big screen.

According to co-director Rodney Rothman (who worked with co-directors Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is getting a “huge re-release” in theaters this weekend, including plenty of IMAX screens. But you’ll want to see it as soon as possible, because Captain Marvel will be taking over IMAX screens next weekend.

Rodney Rothman announced the Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse re-release through Twitter on Tuesday night:

Let’s start from the beginning one last time: #Spiderverse is getting a huge re-release this weekend including tons of IMAX screens! Check it out on the BIGGEST SCREEN YOU CAN FIND. And spread the word! — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) February 27, 2019

Unfortunately, there isn’t a full list of all the theaters and IMAX screens that will be getting Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on the big screen again. But if you check your local listings – you’ll see that showtimes for the movie are already showing up starting on Friday, March 1.

There’s a chance that IMAX availability might not be as wide as it could have been. The documentary Apollo 11 is getting a one week run on some IMAX screens across the country starting this weekend too (find out where you can see that here). Much like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, they’re trying to take over IMAX screens before Captain Marvel arrives in theaters next weekend. Plus, Alita: Battle Angel appears to be holding on to some IMAX screens as well.

If you didn’t see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters, I can’t implore you enough to see this visually stunning movie on the biggest screen possible. But aside from the groundbreaking and innovative animation style on display, this is one of the most uplifting and powerful superhero stories to ever be told. The message of inclusion is inspiring to everyone, because with characters like Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and even Spider-Ham at the center of the story, it shows anyone can wear the mask.

Of course, if you can’t make it to theaters for some reason, you can still watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse immediately. The movie is now available to purchase on digital download, but it won’t be available to rent until the movie hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 19, 2019. That’s three weeks you’ll have to wait to see the movie at home if you don’t want to buy it digitally. So you might as well see it in theaters this weekend.