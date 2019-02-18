Did you love the Looney Tunes-style appearance of Spider-Ham in Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Do you want to see more of the wise-cracking Peter Porker, but don’t want to wait until a potential sequel or spin-off? Good news: Spider-Ham is back in a new short film called “Caught in a Ham” that will be on the Spider-Verse bonus features. Check out a preview of the short and get the full details of the Oscar-nominated movie’s home video release below.



Sony has announced that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is arriving on Digital HD on February 26, 2019 and will be hitting 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on March 19, 2019. It’ll have over 90 minutes of bonus content, including Spider-Ham’s short film. Here’s a quick look at it:

“Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham”

Anything that mixes Porky Pig-esque humor with a James Bond gag and such a highly stylized aesthetic will get my attention, and while it’s great to hear comedian John Mulaney back in character as Peter Porker, a spider who is bitten by a radioactive pig, this video gives me some pause. When talk came out that a spin-off was on Sony’s radar, I wondered if this character might work best as a supporting player, dropping jokes and bouncing off of other people instead of leading his own cinematic story. After seeing this clip, those same thoughts are still hanging around in the back of my mind. There are a couple of funny moments here, but nothing to convince me the bit won’t grow tiring after more than just a few minutes.

Still, I’ll withhold full judgment until I can see all of “Caught in a Ham,” because maybe I’ll feel differently after seeing the whole thing in context instead of just a one-minute clip.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Bonus Features

Here’s a quick breakdown of what else you’ll get on the disc:

Don’t miss the thrilling Alternate Universe Mode where fans can view the film in an entirely new way to discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as their guide. Also included is The Spider-Verse Super-Fan Easter Egg Challenge, where fans are challenged to find every single Easter Egg hidden within the Spider-Verse (and there are a lot of them!). Explore the character design in the visually stunning film including specific looks at the now-iconic Spider-Ham character as well as the classic villains who inhabit the Spider-Verse.

And finally, here’s the full list of bonus features:

We Are Spider-Man : Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask.

Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask. Spider-Verse: A New Dimension: With a stunning visual style and state of the art animation designed to take the viewer into the pages of a comic, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only a love letter to comic books but a groundbreaking take on the super hero genre. Hear from the artists and filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of the art form as they discuss their journey.

The Ultimate Comics Cast: Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life.

Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life. A Tribute to Stan Lee & Steve Ditko: Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man.

Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man. The Spider-Verse Super-Fan Easter Egg Challenge: The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all!

The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all! Designing Cinematic Comics Characters: A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character. Heroes & Hams: Meet the amazing Spider-people of the Spider-Verse. Scorpions and Scoundrels: Explore the classic villains who wreak havoc on the Spider-Verse.

A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character.