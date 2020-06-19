The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures has delivered a stylized, animated version of The Empire Strikes Back in just five minutes. Plus, watch The Simpsons famous steamed hams scene recreate in LEGO form, and The Hollywood Reporter brings in some of the TV drama showrunners, such as Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere), who might be in contention for Emmys when the time comes later this year.

First up, Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures has rounded up the animated recreations of several key scenes from The Empire Strikes Back to deliver an abridged version of the movie in just five minutes. Again, this stylized animated adaptation creates a desire to see a full fledged animated adaptation of all the movies, especially if they use the original dialogue.

Next, you’re about to get an unforgettable luncheon in a new version of the classic steamed hams scene from The Simpsons, this time created with computer animated LEGO models. The original audio from the episode is used, and it really makes it feel like a professional LEGO adaptation of the show. Not unlike Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, it made me want an entire LEGO episode, and then I remembered that they already did that.

Finally, watch The Hollywood Reporter hosts a roundtable discussion with some of the TV drama showrunners who we might see vying for Emmys later this year. Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere), Michelle King (The Good Fight), Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy) and Courtney Kemp (Power) talk about their shows, some of their challenges, and more.