The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as an emergency physician analyzes injuries in movies like John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Titanic, Casino Royale, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and more. Plus, each type of starfighter from the Star Wars franchise is explained by Lucasfilm experts, and Saturday Night Live cast members Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney participate in a fan Q&A session.

First up, emergency physician Italo Brown sits down with GQ to apply his medical knowledge to injuries in movies such as Scarface, Us, Kill Bill Vol. 2, Titanic, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, The Campaign, Casino Royale, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. It should go without saying that there should be a lot more deaths in these movies.

Next up, Lucasfilm’s vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang and art director Amy Beth Christenson sit down with Wired to explain each type of starfighter from the Star Wars film franchise. We’re talking about the smaller combat-focused ships that soar all throughout the space battles. It’s more than you ever needed to know about the fictional spaceships.

Finally, Saturday Night Live cast members and longtime friends and comedy collaborators Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney answer questions from fans. The duo talk about their favorite SNL memories, the time they spent together in college, and the wildest things they’ve had to do for a sketch.