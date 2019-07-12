The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as the cast of American Pie gets back together for the first film’s 20th anniversary. Plus, watch an extensive Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Q&A with director Quentin Tarantino and the star-studdded cast. And finally, Stuber star Kumail Nanjiani sits down for the latest edition of Hot Ones to see if he can handle the heat of some spicy wings.

First up, it’s somehow been 20 years since American Pie hit theaters, and Entertainment Tonight rounded up Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott, Tara Reid, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne and Eddie Kaye Thomas (but not Thomas Ian Nicholas for some reason) to reminisce about shooting the raunchy teen sex comedy. Plus, The New York Times has a great look back too.

Next up, Sony Pictures had director Quentin Tarantino and the star-studded cast of his 9th film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sit down for a Q&A about the film without revealing too much about the movie. Listen in as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie speak thoughtfully with film critic Elvish Mitchell about their roles and working with Tarantino.

Finally, Kumail Nanjiani loves spicy food, so he’s the perfect guest for the latest episode of Hot Ones. But Kumail also gets very sweaty when he eats spicy food, and as you’ll see, he can’t help but glisten more and more as the wings get hotter and hotter. Just watching him made me want to jump in a cold pool.