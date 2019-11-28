The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as the cast of Jumanji: The Next Level gets together for a little Thanksgiving feast that doesn’t quite go as smoothly as you’d think. Plus, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk reviews skateboarding scenes in movies like Back to the Future and The Amazing Spider-Man, and possible awards contenders Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler interview each other for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

First up, before you sit down to feast with your family, watch as the Jumanji family from the upcoming sequel The Next Level sits down for a nice dinner of their own. Of course, with Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson involved, not to mention Jack Black and Karen Gillan, things get a little rowdy, and just like any average Thanksgiving dinner table, there’s more than a little disagreement.

Next up, GQ had expert skateboarder Tony Hawk sit down to review some of the most famous skating scenes from movies like Back to the Future, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Scott Pilgrim vs the World. Plus, he digs into the cult favorite Gleaming the Cube, the more grounded Mid90s, and even goofy stuff like Daddy’s Home.

Finally, Adam Sandler and Brad Pitt may be vying for acting awards this season thanks to their respective performances in Uncut Gems and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That’s why Variety had them sit down to interview each other about those movies and more. Brad Pitt discusses going to Quentin Tarantino’s house to read the one copy of the film’s script and Adam Sandler chats about his colonoscopy scene in Uncut Gems.