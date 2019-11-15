The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what a day in the life of Pixar Animation Studios is like in Emeryville, California. Plus, a video essay explains how the trailers for Star Wars movies use nostalgia as a weapon to make you feel a plethora of emotions, and Game of Thrones and Last Christmas star Emilia Clarke takes a lie detector test.

First up, this time lapse video from Pixar Animation shows off the hustle and bustle of an entire day of activity at the animation studio’s campus in Emeryville, California. The video stays in the more public areas of the campus during production of Toy Story 4, so unfortunately you don’t get to see what’s going on in the offices of the various animators and filmmakers, but it’s a cool glimpse from inside the studio if you’ve never been before.

Next up, a video essay from Patrick (H) Willems takes an in-depth look at the trailers for all three installments of the new Star Wars trilogy to illustrate how the Lucasfilm marketing team has weaponized nostalgia. It requires using a bit of the old, a bit of the new, treating every bit of footage as precious, and making sure audiences feel like they need to see this movie. But how do these trailers accomplish that?

Finally, Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story actress Emilia Clarke can currently be seen in the holiday romantic comedy Last Christmas. That’s the perfect time for her to sit down to take Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test interview. How many instruments can she play? Was her first job being a birthday party princess? Has she seen all of the Star Wars movies?