In this edition, take a look at some of the highlights from the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which aired on NBC last night. Despite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler doing their best, the virtual ceremony had plenty of hiccups. But there were still some moments worth checking out, especially when it comes to the speeches from the winners. Check out the 2021 Golden Globes video highlights below.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler may have hosted the 2021 Golden Globes together, but they didn’t share the same stage. Poehler was in Beverly Hills, California while Fey was in New York City, but by the magic of splitscreen, the two hosted the show as best they could. At the very least, their monologue had some solid zingers, especially when it came to taking aim at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association itself.

The first award of the night didn’t set the stage for a promising ceremony. When the time came for Judas and the Black Messiah actor Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) to accept his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, the sound cut out and no one could hear what he’s saying. Thankfully, the issue was fixed quickly and he was able to give his speech.

Television legend Normal Lear, creator of All in the Family, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude, was given the Carol Burnett Award. It might seem hard to believe with all the classic television in his past, but this is the first time Lear has received a Golden Globe.

In another lifetime achievement award, Jane Fonda was given the Cecil B. Demille Award. Though there was a fantastic collection of clips looking back at the long career of Fonda, all NBC has made available is her speech. But that by itself is worth watching, especially to hear how much praise she has for some of the important nominees from this year’s awards.

Rosamund Pike could not have been more thrilled to win the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The actress was a bit of a surprise, with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova the heavy favorite to win. But Pike came out on top and rejoiced in her win while also paying respect to all her fellow nominees.

Jason Sudeikis was also plenty surprised with his win for Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy. The Saturday Night Live alum almost seemed speechless at first, seemingly shocked at his win. Or maybe it’s just that he was tired since he’s over in the United Kingdom working on the second season of Ted Lasso, the series for which he won the award.

Finally, in the most heartfelt speech of the night, Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the posthumous award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, given to the Black Panther star for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Through grief and tears, Ledward accepted the award as best she could, making for one of the most emotional moments in Golden Globes history. Rest in power, King.