What I love most about the ever-growing line of Funko POPs arriving pretty much every single month is that they’re willing to give us collectible figures from movies and TV shows that would otherwise never get action figures. Step Brothers, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Tommy Boy, Big, Billy Madison, The Sandlot, The Big Lebowski, The Shining and more have been given the Funko POP treatment, and now one of Disney’s most beloved sports franchises will join them.

The Mighty Ducks is one of the best live-action movies Disney has ever released, and Funko POP is finally giving part of the team formerly known as District 5 their due diligence. See which players will be part of The Mighty Ducks Funko POPs roster below.

The Mighty Ducks Funko POPs

As you can see, this is just the concept art for The Mighty Ducks Funko POPs. But we can see that the first wave of players includes Adam Banks (Vincent Larusso), the player poached from the Hawks, the hard-hitting Fulton Reed (Elden Henson), the goalie Greg Goldberg (Shaun Weiss), the future captain Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson). But they wouldn’t be The Mighty Ducks without Coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez)

That’s not a bad start, especially since those are the most popular players on the team. But we hope that they eventually also include Lester Averman (Matt Doherty), Connie Moreau (Marguerite Moreau), Guy Germaine (Garette Ratliff Henson), Jessie and Terry Hall (Brandon Adams and Jussie Smollett), Peter Mark (J.D.Daniels) Dave Karp (Aaron Schwartz), and I guess Tommy and Tammy (Danny Tamberelli and Jane Plank). Then there’s the D2: The Mighty Ducks players!

The Mighty Ducks Funko POPs were announced at Toy Fair 2020 back in February, but we wanted to sparse out the announcements of cool collectibles coming later this year so you can keep up. Plus, there’s a chance production on these Funko POPs could end up being delayed due to all the coronavirus interruptions recently. Stay tuned to find out when they’ll be released.