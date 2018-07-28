The Meg Reviews

Summer is jam-packed with blockbuster action movies, and while some hope to be taken a little more seriously than others, there are always a couple that stand out as intentionally stupid fun. The Meg is one of those movies.

Described as Jaws on steroids, The Meg brings an event bigger shark to the crowded summer beach. But rather than facing a trio of ill-equipped men who have no idea how to deal with a shark, this time the titular prehistoric creature has to tangle with Jason Statham and a team of scientists. Thankfully, if the early buzz from the first round of press reactions is to be believed, the final product is the kind of dumb, bonkers fun you’ve been hoping to see this summer.

The embargo lifted on social media reactions to The Meg last night, and at the time of this writing, not a single one of them was disappointed with the movie. All of them tout the kind of big, exciting action you’d expect to see from a movie about Jason Statham fighting a massive prehistoric beast at sea. Here are the reactions we spotted online:

What seems to make The Meg work is that director Jon Turteltaub (National Treasure) knows exactly what kind of movie he was making. While the “Jurassic Park under the sea” remark might be a little misguided, the rest of the reviews indicate that this movie is nothing but a shark chomping on unsuspecting humans and a rivalry between the superhuman who is Jason Statham. The jury is still out on whether he flat out punches the megalodon, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Joining Statham in The Meg are Li Bingbing (Transformers: Age of Extinction), Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Ruby Rose (xXx: Return of Xander Cage), Winston Chao (Skiptrace), Page Kennedy (TV’s Rush Hour), Jessica McNamee (The Vow), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The BFG), Robert Taylor (Focus), Sophia Shuya Cai (Somewhere Only We Know), and Masi Oka (Heroes).

The Meg hits theaters on August 10, 2018.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi, Warner Brothers, ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.