Yesterday brought the reveal of the first merchandise from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker thanks to a livestream event from Pinewood Studios in London. We’ve already rounded up the best action figures, Funko POPs, LEGO sets and more from the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, but now we’re going to focus on the merchandise that will be arriving alongside it from Lucasfilm’s first live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Below, we’ve rounded up The Mandalorian toys and collectibles that we’re most excited to get our hands on. They’re not quite as plentiful as The Rise of Skywalker merch, but there’s some good stuff here.

Black Series Figures

There are only three Black Series figures for The Mandalorian out of the gate, the titular character (played by a masked Pedro Pascal) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and a figure described as Offworld Jawa. That’s probably because Disney isn’t sure how products from a show no one has seen are going to sell at first. Sure, there are Star Wars fans who buy toys for the next movie before they know a lot about new characters, but this is a little different. I’m betting we’ll see more toys from The Mandalorian as the premiere of the series gets closer, or at the very least, shortly after the show premieres on Disney+.

If you’re excited to pick up the Mando figure from the Black Series line, you might want to keep your eyes out for the Carbonized Collection variant. Some of the paint on the figure is more metallic, giving the armor a bit more sheen. This works particularly well for The Mandalorian, who has plenty of metal armor, so hopefully this won’t be too hard to find next week.

Funko POPs

It seems like Disney is being careful about their Funko POP line-up for The Mandalorian as well. Just like the Black Series, it seems it’s just the Mando and Cara Dune are the only characters getting Funko POPs at first. However, Funko did post this today:

Perhaps only Mando and Cara Dune will be available on Triple Force Friday and these other two Funko POPs will arrive sometime closer to the premiere of the show.

LEGO Sets

The LEGO sets for The Mandalorian are even more scarce than the action figures. There’s only one LEGO set, and it’s an AT-ST Raider. It looks like a scavenger has taken over the Imperial Walker and modified it for their own use. Along with The Mandalorian and Cara Dune minifigures, there are two Klatoonian raiders, whatever those are. Hopefully The Mandalorian’s ship, The Razorcrest, will be getting a LEGO set at some point too.

Vintage Collection Figures

The AT-ST Raider also takes the spotlight in the Vintage Collection. There aren’t any individual figures from The Mandalorian that will be on sale on Triple Force Friday, but this AT-ST set comes with one of the Klatoonian raiders. Hopefully he’ll have some company sooner than later.

The Mandalorian Vintage Lunch Box

Here’s a cool collectible item that you’ll be able to grab from Zazzle once Triple Force Friday rolls around. The art has a classic style to it, just like the tin lunchbox it’s on. Does it come with a thermos? We’re not sure, but this is still pretty nice.