We’re less than two weeks out from the second season premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+, and last night brought some new footage in a special look at the next chapter of the Star Wars series. Lucasfilm is still keeping plot details under wraps, but one line in this footage stood out among all the other dialogue we’ve heard so far, and it should have fans of Mandalorians very excited. Plus, there were some other interesting details to pick up on, so dig into our The Mandalorian special look breakdown to see what can be gleaned from the new footage.

The Mandalorian Special Look Breakdown

The special look at The Mandalorian season 2 opens up with X-wings in fast pursuit of Mando’s ship, the Razor Crest. It’s a shot we’ve seen before in the first trailer. But this time we hear one of the pilots telling the ship to stand down. Tthe ship is making its way through an ice canyon, strikes a cliffside, spins out of control, and starts crash landing backwards in the middle of a snowy landscape. The editing makes it appear like the X-wings are what causes this crash, but I think that’s a trick. I think this is the result of that first shot from the full trailer with the Razor Crest floating through space. This might be where the ship crash lands after being pulled into this planet’s atmosphere by gravity.

We cut to The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) returning to Nevarro, where Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) meet the bounty hunter and the Child. Dialogue has Mando saying, “I need your help. I’ve been quested to bring this one back to its kind.” I’m fairly certain that dialogue isn’t what is being said in this scene, but it’s more than likely that once they’re settled at a cantina or some place reasonably safe, Mando will ask them for assistance.

Here’s a new angle on the speeder in the desert that we saw in the first trailer, the one that might have Mando carrying Boba Fett’s armor. This is a wider landscape shot though, so we can’t make anything out on that speeder. But there’s the skeleton of a Bantha sitting there in the sand, just a little detail that I don’t believe we’ve seen in live-action Star Wars before.

Back on the snowy planet, it’s clear that Mando’s ship is in disrepair. But here, he takes a moment to look up at something in the cavern where his ship has crashed. Is there something lurking off-screen?

Speaking of something lurking, could Mando have inadvertently crashed his ship into some kind of ice creature? Look at that object in the foreground. At first, you might just think it’s part of Mando’s busted ship, but it actually looks like an insect limb. The same kind of appendage looks like it’s wrapped around the ship right behind Mando as he’s trying to make repairs. And if you look to the left of Mando, sitting on the wing of the Razor Crest next to the engine looks like what might be some kind of snow spider, clearly dead, but perhaps the smaller version of the creature those mysterious limbs belong to.

Going back to another sequence we’ve seen in the previous trailer, here’s the moment where Mando gets held up by some nefarious characters at a Gamorrean fight ring. It’s a different angle on the attack with several pistols pointed right at Mando’s head.

But this time, rather than cutting to black, we get to see Mando activate his whistling birds, sending tiny missiles into all of those with guns pointed on him. The door on the pram with Baby Yoda is already shut, leaving him protected.

In the first trailer, we were left wondering what the Imperial Scout Troopers on speeder bikes were jumping towards off a cliff, and now it appears we have an answer. This appears to be some sort of Imperial base, and they’re chasing this cargo ship, taking the same plunge before them.

This is essentially confirmed when we see the speeder bikes alongside the ship. You’ll also notice there’s a channel of lava in the middle of this canyon too.

Now we also know who’s inside that cargo ship, as Greef and Cara are making a getaway. You can see the stone canyon passing by through the windows of the ship. And it looks like we might have a reason for their chase. There’s a third passenger in that ship, a blue-skinned Mythrol, the same species of alien that Mando was pursuing in the beginning of the first season premiere. Could it be the same one played by Horatio Sanz, or another character in the same species? It would be interesting if Mando ended up needing information from the same guy he already caught, but the last time we saw him, he was frozen in carbonite. So who knows?

Hey, we know you like to see new shots of Baby Yoda, so here’s a good one with the little creature looking somewhat concerned at whatever he’s looking at off-camera.

Back to the action, here’s Mando with Greef and Cara as a blast door opens in what looks like it could be an Imperial facility of some kind. My bet is that this is the same one that Greef and Cara are making an escape from. Maybe they all break that Mythrol out of Imperial custody. But why isn’t Mando with them in that cargo ship then? More on that in a second.

If you look back at the cargo ship in question, there are laser cannons on its side, and Greef appears to have hopped in a gunner seat in an attempt to deal with their Imperial pursuers.

TIE Fighters are back again, flying towards an unseen enemy. Perhaps they’re chasing after that cargo ship, because the canyon below them looks rather similar to the one the ship is speeding away in. Plus, you’ll notice that the TIE Fighters are flying away from a structure that’s on fire in the distance. Could our heroes have rigged the facility to explode before they left?

Remember when we asked why Mando wasn’t in the cargo ship with Greef and Cara? Well, it would appear that he’s taking to the skies in his jetpack instead. You’ll notice the river of lava in the rocks below him, so I think it’s safe to say that Mando is creating some kind of distraction, and maybe that’s why the TIE Fighters were deployed. We saw how Mando dealt with Moff Gideon in a TIE Fighter at the end of the first season. But how will he handle four of them?

***

Much of the action from this special look at The Mandalorian season 2 appears to come from just a few episodes. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s nothing here from any of the later episodes of the season, but that’s just speculation on my part. Either way, I can’t wait to see what this new chapter of The Mandalorian has in store. We’ll be keeping up with every new episode just as we did with the first season, so stay tuned.