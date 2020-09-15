Disney+ finally released the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian, and it gave us a fantastic first look at the next series of adventures for the bounty hunter Din Djarin and his valuable, curious, and powerful little asset known as The Child.

In the second season of The Mandalorian, the titular bounty hunter is tasked with reuniting The Child with its own kind, which means seeking out the ancient order of sorcerers known as Jedi. That takes Mando and the kid to many locales across the galaxy, and puts them in the sights of plenty of nefarious characters. Let’s dig into the details with out The Mandalorian season 2 trailer breakdown.

At first, this looks like a traditional establishing shot of Mando’s ship, the Razor Crest, approaching a planet. But upon closer inspection, the back door of the ship is flapping around, the lights inside the ship are flickering, and one of the engines is damaged, sparking as the ship floats through space. What happened to Mando’s ship and who’s responsible? With so many parties chasing The Child, it could be anyone.

As Mando and The Child walk into the light of a street lamp, an unseen female voice speaks, “Show me the one whose safety deemed such destruction.” The voice not only sounds obscured by a helmet, but also sounds like it may belong to The Armorer from the first season. If you click on the closed captions, the voice is confirmed to be The Armorer.

Mando and The Child are heading down a dark street in what looks like a rough, seedy city. There’s graffiti on the wall, and even with the street lamps lining the street, it’s incredibly dark. For a guy who is hellbent on protecting this kid, Mando takes him to some pretty dangerous places. The female voiceover continues, “You must reunite it with its own kind.”

In voiceover, Mando asks, “Where?” We hear this as the Razor Crest flies over sandy mountains where a Tusken Raider roams with a bantha. This would again seem to further confirm that we’re returning to Tatooine sometime in the second season, assuming that’s the only sand planet where Tusken Raiders are found. Since Mando had to go there in the first season, a return would make sense, but for what purpose? The female voice answers Mando, which also serves as an answer to our own question, “This you must determine.”

Another familiar environment in the world of Star Wars, though not as prominent as the desert, is a chilly one. Hopefully this isn’t Hoth, because the galaxy would just feel far too small if we also returned to a planet from The Empire Strikes Back. However, it would be intriguing if this turned out to be ice planet of Ilum in the Unknown Region. Not only is the planet rich in naturally-forming kyber crystals, which the Jedi mined at one point, but it’s also the planet that was turned into Starkiller Base by the time The Force Awakens rolls around.

During a series of shots, we hear The Armorer continue, “The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerer called Jedi.” Mandalore the Great was first mentioned in the first season finale of The Mandalorian, and his story is one that will likely come to light throughout the second season. Perhaps this is where the ties to The Clone Wars and the return of Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson) will come into play.

As The Armorer mentions the Jedi, we see Mando arriving at some boat docks, which appear to be controlled by The Quarren, the aliens that have been more commonly referred to as Squid Heads. They’re from Mon Cala, the same planet where Mon Calamari like Admiral Ackbar are from. Is this dock on Mon Cala, or is it an area that The Quarren have adopted on another planet?

Among the crowd on the docks, we see this mysterious hooded woman (Sasha Banks). It’s no coincidence that the Jedi are mentioned as we see this character. Could she be a Jedi, or is she just a representative of those who may secretly still be alive outside of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa? Don’t forget, The Mandalorian takes place after Return of the Jedi, a time when the Jedi themselves have largely come to be considered as myth.

As the mysterious woman suddenly disappears in the crowd, Mando asks, “You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?” The Armorer responds, “This is the way.”

The way includes taking a boat from the docks above, where Mando and The Child appear to be on a fishing vessel of some kind. It’s probably as close to a Star Wars version of Deadliest Catch we’ll get.

The next couple shots might provide some insight as to how Mando’s ship becomes so damaged. The Razor Crest flies in the middle of two X-wings. Mando looks out at them as the starships lock their S-foils in attack position.

The X-wings remain in attack mode as they chase after the Razor Crest through some massive clouds. Again, we’re hoping that these clouds just so happen to resemble the environment seen on Bespin near Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back. Surely many planets have plentiful cloud systems like this. No matter where they are, the Razor Crest is moving fast to get away from these X-wings.

Speaking of fast, a quick shot of Mando flying away on a speeder bike pops up. We’ve seen a shot of Mando sitting on this speeder bike with The Child sitting inside of a satchel on board. We’re assuming this is also back on Tatooine, but since we’ve seen a variety of sandy planets, ranging from Jakku in the new trilogy to Arvala-7 from the first season of The Mandalorian.

Speaking of Tatooine, is this where we run into Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) again? The architecture resembles Tatooine, but it could easily be Nevarro, the planet where Mando met Greef in the first season. It’s also where Mando went back on his assignment to deliver The Child, bringing about a big battle with other bounty hunters and a rescue from other Mandalorian warriors, and it’s where Mando and his friends squared off with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Imperial troops.

Those Imperial troops are still alive and kicking, and it looks like Moff Gideon’s TIE Fighter wasn’t the only one with collapsible wings allowing the ships to bring their cockpit closer to the ground for an easy exit. These fighters are getting ready for takeoff though, as we see one rising from the ground.

It wouldn’t be Star Wars without some Stormtroopers running down nondescript hallways. Giancarlo Esposito previously teased Moff Gideon being in command of a larger ship. And that alarm that we hear during this quick shot would seem to indicate that it’s likely we’ll be encountering a Star Destroyer that these troopers are on.

Scout Troopers are also back this season after losing the bounty that is The Child to IG-11 in the first season finale. But these Scout Troopers don’t look like the bumbling schmucks who were tasked with holding onto The Child in the first season. They jump their Speeder Bikes off a cliff and have no problem landing them. What they’re speeding towards, we don’t know, but it’s a safe bet that it has something to do with Mando.

This shot shows Mando in a bit of a hot spot as he rises up from water below a grate. If you ever wondered whether Mandalorian helmets allowed their wearers to breathe underwater, the panicked movements of Mando would appear to deny that possibility.

After getting a jetpack at the end of the first season, Mando puts it to use as he blasts off a cliffside, looking just like The Rocketeer, but the armor makes him look that much cooler. As this shot appears, a male voice, sounding like Jon Favreau, says, “This is no place for a child.” The closed captions credit this line to a character named Gore Keresh, which isn’t a name we’ve heard in Star Wars before as far as we can tell. More on him in a moment.

Another quick shot takes us back to that seedy, dark street from before, but this time Mando brings some light to the area by tying up someone from a street lamp with a his gauntlet grappling feature. The light sparks after Mando appears to shoot out the light after hanging this guy out to dry.

Meanwhile, back on the ice planet, Mando appears to be carrying The Child in his egg cradle as he walks into a nearby narrow cavern. We’re very curious about what Mando hopes to find here. It’s another questionable place to take a child, but as Mando says in voiceover responding to Gore Keresh, “Wherever I go, he goes.”

Likely a shot that follows the opening of the trailer, that’s the Razor Crest falling in a ball of fire through the atmosphere of a planet. Which of the two planets seen in the opening shot is the ship falling towards?

Mando finds himself in another seedy location. It’s a fighting ring where two Gamorreans (the pig-faced aliens seen as guards in Jabba the Hutt’s Palace in Return of the Jedi) are duking it out. This is where the alien voiceover is coming from.

Finally, we see who Gore Keresh is, and it would appear that he’s part of the Abyssin species, a cycloptic alien race that was previously spotted in the Mos Eisley cantina in A New Hope. The return of this alien species may be the doing of Dave Filoni, who previously introduced a character named Jackar Bowmani, an Abyssin who worked in the Jedi Temple as a munitions expert in The Clone Wars. Keresh responds to Mando’s voiceover by saying, “So I’ve heard.” And Mando is suddenly drawn upon by three thugs surrounding him.

But Mando has just the tool to get out of this situation, and The Child knows exactly what’s about to happen. He sees the whistling bird weapon on Mando’s gauntlet light up and quickly (and hilariously) closes his eggshell cradle to avoid getting hurt.

In darkness, we hear the scuffle of Mando beating up anyone who tries to mess with him, and we see the end of the battle where he takes out what appears to be a Dathomirian. That’s the same alien species that Darth Maul hails from, and they can be very formidable opponents, but Mando has no trouble taking this one down with a projectile to the chest.

Finally, we get one last hero shot with The Mandalorian rattling off what has become the show’s catchphrase: “This is the way.”

***

That’s all for our breakdown of the first trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian. We’ve only got a month and a half before the new episodes start to arrive on Disney+ on October 30, so hopefully we’ll get another, longer trailer before then. In the meantime, check out the new details we learned just last week and stay tuned for more in the weeks ahead..