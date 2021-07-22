While we’re waiting for the third season of The Mandalorian to arrive, artist Mark Englert has a new poster that all you Star Wars fans out there can frame and admire on your wall. Inspired by the second season premiere, the print features the titular bounty hunter and The Child speeding alongside Cobb Vanth, the Marshal of Mos Pelgo. The two are on their way to deal with a nasty beast who keeps wreaking havoc on a small desert town, and you just might find it lurking in a glow-in-the-dark layer on the poster.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Poster by Mark Englert

Marshal of Mos Pelgo by Mark Englert

Screen print with glow-in-the-dark layer

36 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered time edition

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold through Sunday, July 25th @ 11:59PM ET

$65

The primary image features The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) on their speeders, heading into the desert to snuff out a Krayt Dragon. It doesn’t get much more sci-fi western than this. Even though the speeders may be kicking up more dust than a trusty steed might, this adventure-of-the-week model is pure genre storytelling through and through.

Aside from the detailed illustration of our two heroes in their Mandalorian armor riding through the desert, there’s another image to behold if you turn out the lights. A glow-in-the-dark layer reveals the battle between Mando, Cobb, and a crew of Tusken Raiders. You can see Mando blasting away from the Krayt Dragon as he electrocutes the creature with his Amban phase-pulse blaster. Check it out:

Ferguson has done a variety of Star Wars prints with glow-in-the-dark layers like this over the years, including another print for The Mandalorian featuring Ahsoka Tano. And seeing the secondary image illuminated when you turn off the lights feels like a little bit of magic.

If you’d like to add The Mandalorian season 2 poster by Mark Englert to your wall, you can order it at Bottleneck Gallery starting today, July 22, at 12:00 P.M. ET at their online shop. The good news is that this is a timed edition, so you’ll be able to buy one until Sunday, July 25 at 11:59 P.M. ET. However many posters are ordered, that’s how many will be printed.